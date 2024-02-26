Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $23.92 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,567,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.