Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Issues Earnings Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance
Shares of FDP opened at $23.92 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $2,567,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
