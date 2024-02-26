Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.9 %

Freshpet stock opened at $92.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.18. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $93.13.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Freshpet by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

