Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Up 6.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.65. 402,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,720,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,964,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,253,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

