Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.97

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 28969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $608.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 1,191,363 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 914,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.