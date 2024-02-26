Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Trading Up 7.2%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 109,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,277,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.
FUSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $169,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
