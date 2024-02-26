Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 163,858 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 1.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

