Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $89,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gentex by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

