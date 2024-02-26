Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus cut Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $67.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after acquiring an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

