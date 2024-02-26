Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) SVP Sells $15,350.00 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $15,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,609.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,067.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

