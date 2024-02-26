Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,622,000 after acquiring an additional 220,049 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after acquiring an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,090 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
