Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE GTY opened at $26.77 on Friday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,622,000 after acquiring an additional 220,049 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after acquiring an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after acquiring an additional 73,090 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

