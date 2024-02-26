GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.67.

