GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.17.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.9 %

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Shares of GFL opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -356.10 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

