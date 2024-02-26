Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target upped by CIBC from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 0.2 %

GIL opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

