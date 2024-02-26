Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.21. 1,600,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,356. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

