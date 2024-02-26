Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 24,735 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.70.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $892.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 185.50% and a net margin of 5.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
