Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 24,735 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.70.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $892.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter. Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 185.50% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

