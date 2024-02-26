Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Global-e Online Trading Up 2.2 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 581.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,816,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
