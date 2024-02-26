Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 4.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $15.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Gold Fields traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 614,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,648,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 61,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,237,580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

