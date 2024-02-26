GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity at GoodRx

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $6.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.54 and a beta of 1.33. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 21,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,715.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,454,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $8,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx



GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

