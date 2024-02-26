Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of GRP.U opened at $55.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.31 and a beta of 1.13. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Stories

