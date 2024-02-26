Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after buying an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

