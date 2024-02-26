Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Grin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $441,738.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,304.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00135579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00511776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00052393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00247380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00143357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

