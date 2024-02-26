Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

