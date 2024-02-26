Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

