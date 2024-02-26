GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
