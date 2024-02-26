Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $45.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Raymond James raised Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.
In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
