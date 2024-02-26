H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 3.2%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.87 and last traded at $38.13. Approximately 741,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,052,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

H World Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,674,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,996,000 after buying an additional 362,779 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,986,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

