Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,657 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $35.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

