Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.90

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.90 and last traded at $118.94, with a volume of 73394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

