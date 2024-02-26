Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 711 ($8.95) to GBX 616 ($7.76) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 921.50 ($11.60).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 749 ($9.43) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 754.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 749.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 944.80 ($11.90). The company has a market capitalization of £3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,101.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,938.76). 25.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

