Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $539.44

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 539.44 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.55), with a volume of 197691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514 ($6.47).
Hargreaves Services Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £170.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,352.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 448.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.24.
Hargreaves Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,315.79%.
Insider Activity
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.
