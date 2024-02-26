Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $539.44

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 539.44 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.55), with a volume of 197691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514 ($6.47).

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £170.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,352.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 448.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.24.

Hargreaves Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,315.79%.

Insider Activity

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider David Anderson acquired 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £24,416.70 ($30,743.77). In other Hargreaves Services news, insider David Anderson bought 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £24,416.70 ($30,743.77). Also, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £11,308.50 ($14,238.86). Insiders own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

