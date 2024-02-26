Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 2.75. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

