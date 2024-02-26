Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRMY. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

HRMY stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

