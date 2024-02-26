HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCP. StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $22.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,020,067.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,563,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,020,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,563,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,534 shares of company stock worth $18,196,906. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

