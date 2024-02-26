HC Wainwright Raises NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $22.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2028 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVCR

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NovoCure by 58.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.