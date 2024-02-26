Head-To-Head Contrast: Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) & MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avalon GloboCare and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 342.53%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

1.2% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -750.41% -1,097.27% -33.18% MeiraGTx N/A -124.29% -44.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and MeiraGTx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 3.61 -$11.93 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $15.92 million 23.17 -$129.62 million ($2.47) -2.35

Avalon GloboCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

