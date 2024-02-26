Head to Head Survey: Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) and Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mynd.ai alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mynd.ai and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mynd.ai and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A Graham 3.67% 6.40% 3.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mynd.ai and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $50.01 million 4.52 -$41.37 million N/A N/A Graham $4.31 billion 0.74 $67.08 million $43.47 16.22

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Risk and Volatility

Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graham beats Mynd.ai on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution. The company also owns and operates television stations, restaurants, and entertainment venues; engages in the financial training and automobile dealerships business; offers social media management tools to connect newsrooms with their users; produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website; and publishes Slate, an online magazine, as well as French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. In addition, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health, hospice, and palliative services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators, and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; digital advertising services; power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies; dermatology and professional aesthetics, and skin care services; software and services; and operates pharmacy. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mynd.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynd.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.