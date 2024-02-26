Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.20

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 536363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HR. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

