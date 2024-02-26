HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 92517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

