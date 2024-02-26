Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $3.61

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.52. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 566,357 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

