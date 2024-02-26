Hermez Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,639.80 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $146.36 million and approximately $30,639.80 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00007538 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.98427733 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,757.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

