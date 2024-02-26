Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 231,207 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.74% of Hexcel worth $95,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Hexcel by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HXL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 154,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,002. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.