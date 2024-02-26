Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.46.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 41.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 55.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.