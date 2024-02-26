HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $57.83 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

