High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods Price Performance
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
See Also
