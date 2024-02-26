High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Price Performance

High Liner Foods Company Profile

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,003. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of C$10.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.