Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

HLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

HLMN stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 236,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

