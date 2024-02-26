HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Lowered to C$4.35 at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.35 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
HLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada cut HLS Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
