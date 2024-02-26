Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $371.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $374.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

