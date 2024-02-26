Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $193.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

