Hooked Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.65 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00002189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $149.26 million and $23.65 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 125,664,711.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.17040863 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $14,777,083.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

