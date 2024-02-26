Horizen Price Reaches $10.41 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.41 or 0.00020260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $153.14 million and $10.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047640 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,710,838 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

